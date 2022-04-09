ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London blocks sale of new platinum and palladium from Russian refineries

Reuters 09 Apr, 2022

LONDON: The London Platinum and Palladium Market (LPPM) has said it will block Russian refineries from selling the two metals in the London market, the world’s largest, due to the situation in Ukraine, adding to a growing list of measures against Russian interests.

Russia produces around 10% of the world’s platinum supply and between 25% and 30% of its palladium. Prices rose, with platinum up 1% and palladium up 8% by 1250 GMT.

The two metals are chiefly used by auto makers, who embed them in vehicle exhausts to reduce harmful emissions. Platinum is also used in other industries, in jewellery, and for investment.

The LPPM said in a statement on Friday its management committee had reviewed its list of accredited “good delivery” refiners due to the events taking place in Ukraine.

It said would suspend with immediate effect both Russian refiners it accredits, JSC Krastsvetmet and the Prioksky Plant of Non-Ferrous Metals.

The decision means platinum and palladium produced by these refiners after April 8 is barred from trading in London. Products they made before losing their accreditation remain eligible to trade, the LPPM said.

The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), a trade group similar to the LPPM, suspended Russian gold refineries from its good delivery lists in early March, effectively blocking new Russian gold and silver from trading.

palladium Platinum LPPM

Comments

Comments are closed.

London blocks sale of new platinum and palladium from Russian refineries

Finally, beleaguered PM decides to assume role of leader of opposition?

Industrial package: Investment opportunity is conditional concession, not amnesty scheme: FBR

Oil, ghee and steel sectors: Input tax adjustment disallowed on 778 goods

PSDP 2022-23: All ministries directed to send proposals by 11th

Incorrect declarations: FBR restricts input adjustment of wholesalers, dealers

‘Regime change foreign plot’ Probe commission constituted: Fawad

PML-N rejects govt’s probe commission announcement

Opposition submits no-trust motion against Suri

Nepra, CPPA-G lock horns over draft Commercial Code

IHC strikes down PECA Ordinance

Read more stories