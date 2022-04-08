Hong Kong shares end week on positive note

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed Friday on the front foot thanks to a late rally as traders tracked a positive lead from Wall Street, though they remain concerned about the Federal Reserve's plans for an aggressive campaign of monetary tightening.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.29 percent, or 63.03 points, to 21,872.01.

Hong Kong stocks start with losses

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.47 percent, or 15.16 points, to 3,251.85, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.32 percent, or 6.76 points, to 2,080.77.