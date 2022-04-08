ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hamza Shehbaz asks LHC for immediate Punjab CM elections

  • The PML-N leader says inaction in holding elections for the post was based on mala fide, with the intent to defeat the mandatory constitutional requirements
BR Web Desk Updated 08 Apr, 2022

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz approached on Friday the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking its help to hold elections for Punjab's new chief minister, Aaj News reported.

In his petition, Shehbaz said the CM's post has remained vacant for many days and the inaction in holding elections for the post was based on mala fide, with the intent to defeat the mandatory constitutional requirements.

Qasim Suri, Mazari trade barbs over ‘slave’ remarks

The petitioner called on the LHC to issue directives for convening the session of the provincial assembly immediately.

Through its chief secretary the petition has named the province of Punjab , the PA speaker and deputy speaker, and the provincial police chief as respondents. It also pleaded to restrict the respondents from stopping anyone from attending the session or voting.

Following the resignation of Usman Buzdar, the provincial assembly was meant to vote to elect the new leader of the house on April 3, with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Shehbaz in the race to become the next chief minister, but the session was adjourned and set for April 6.

On the day, MPAs were not allowed to enter the building while the assembly premises were sealed off with barbed wires and the building’s main gate was locked. The opposition lawmakers, led by the PML-N, held a session of their own at a local hotel in which about 199 MPAs through a resolution reposed their trust on Shehbaz.

At the session, united opposition MPAs comprising PML-N, PPP, JKT, Aleem Khan, Asad Khokhar Groups and others condemned the Punjab Assembly speaker and officers for imposing restrictions on MPAs and media.

The session, chaired by panel of Chairman Shazia Abid, slammed the unconstitutional and illegal steps taken in Punjab Assembly to stop election of new CM. PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz told media that Shehbaz was elected as Punjab's CM.

Punjab assembly Hamza Shehbaz no confidence move

Comments

1000 characters

Hamza Shehbaz asks LHC for immediate Punjab CM elections

Setback for IK as SC orders vote on no-confidence motion

PM says ‘will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball’

Move aimed at reducing pressure on exchange rate: SBP announces 100pc cash margin on 177 items’ import

Financing under EFS: Markup rate raised by 2.5pc

SBP allows remittance of commission earned by IBD

IEA details plan to release 120mn barrels of oil over 6 months to cool prices

Bond, currency markets under severe pressure

Decision to arrange funds for supplying power plants fuel

Joint opposition terms verdict ‘a victory of constitution and democracy’

Read more stories