Gold prices touch another historic high

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday touched another historic high on the local market, traders said.

Up by Rs 1,500 per tola and Rs 1,286 per 10 grams, gold was traded for Rs 134,300 and Rs 115,141 respectively. On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1927 per ounce.

Gold prices hit all-time high

Silver prices stood unchanged for Rs 1520 per tola and Rs 1303.15 per 10 grams, traders said.

