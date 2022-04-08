PFA marks World Health Day

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) celebrated World Health Day under the theme “Our Planet, Our Health” here on Thursday.

In this connection, PFA arranged an awareness walk that started from PFA Headquarter to New Muslim Town Underpass, Canal Road. The participants, including DG PFA Shoaib Khan Jadoon, Additional Director General of different wings, employees and people from different walks of life, were carrying banners inscribed with different slogans, highlighting the importance of World Health Day.

On this occasion, he said that the purpose of the event was to make people aware of the daily diet that can play a vital role to keep them safe from various diseases. He said that according to the WHO, around 13 million deaths around the world each year are due to avoidable environmental causes, polluted water and substandard food.

DG PFA said that the food regulatory body is carrying over 1,500 operations on a daily basis to ensure the availability of healthy food and overcome food borne illness as well as to make successful the “Healthy Punjab” mission under its slogans “From Farm to Fork”.

