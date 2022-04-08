Jazz wins five awards at Effie Awards Pakistan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leading digital operator Jazz has won five awards at the Effie Awards Pakistan 2022.

The company received three silver awards under the following categories: ‘Corporate Reputation’ category for its ‘Super Nahi Tou 4G Nahi’ campaigns showcasing the brand’s impact on creating an inclusive digital ecosystem, ‘Positive Change: Social Good - Brands (Services)’ category for its women’s day campaign, and ‘Seasonal Marketing (Services)’ category for its ‘Creating a Digital Pakistan’ campaign, said a news release.

Jazz also bagged two bronze awards under the ‘Marketing Disruptors’ and ‘Topical Marketing’ categories for its drive-in cinema initiative.

“Being recognized for our unique marketing approach to build trust and inspire change feels tremendously special. This is an endorsement of the hard work our teams and partners put in to drive growth and create a brand legacy,” said Jazz CCO Asif Aziz.