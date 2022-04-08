QS World University Rankings: UHS among top 700 medical varsities

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has been ranked in top 700 medical universities of the world in latest “Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings” and the UHS has become the first medical university of Punjab that has been included in the world ranking.

“University of Health Sciences, Lahore in Pakistan has been named as one of the world’s top universities, according to the latest edition of the world’s most-consulted university ranking. University of Health Sciences, Lahore’s best performance is in Medicine”, read a statement issued from the QS head office in London on Thursday.

In a certificate issued by QS Senior Vice-President Ben Sowter, the UHS ranking number in the World Ranking by Subject (Medicine) is 651-670. UHS is the third medical university in Pakistan, after Aga Khan Medical University Karachi and Dow Medical University Karachi, to be included in the international ranking of higher education institutions. Earlier, the university has been ranked in top ten universities of the country by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in its four consecutive rankings from 2012 to 2015.

“This ranking, i.e. 651-670, is the top tier of QS rankings because it represents 2 to 5 percent of total universities and higher education institutions worldwide”, said UHS Quality Enhancement Cell’s Director Professor Nadia Naseem who steered the application process for the ranking.

The 12th edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject is an independent comparative analysis of the performance of 15,200 individual university programmes taken by the students at 1543 universities in 88 locations globally, across 51 academic disciplines. They are part of the annual QS World University Rankings portfolio, which was consulted over 147 million times in 2021 on internet and covered 96,000 times by media and institutions.

The UHS ranking is based on its score in four areas, namely academic reputation, employer reputation, citation per paper and h-index (a metric for evaluating the cumulative impact of an author’s scholarly output and performance). In academic reputation, the university has scored 46.8, in employer reputation, 51.8, in citations per paper, it earned the highest score of 50.7, and in h-index, UHS scored 30.2 points which is considered “outstanding” in all prestigious research databases.

UHS Vice-chancellor Prof Javed Akram while congratulating the faculty, staff and students of the university has said: “I am delighted to have our world-class standing recognised by the QS World University Rankings. QS is the leader in rankings and ratings in higher education and we are pleased to have their endorsement for the university. UHS is committed to all-round excellence, from unparalleled student experience to the highest quality teaching and training in health programs that will equip students for productive and successful lives and research that develops academic disciplines and impacts on economy and society. Our collaboration with world-leading partner universities gives us an edge in our programmes, teaching, and research; and it gives our students the opportunity to learn in prestigious partner institutions. UHS will continue to invest in excellence and is committed to supporting the development of Pakistan and the region”.

