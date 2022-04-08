Faisalabad Master Plan: FDA DG urges stakeholders to wait till final draft approved

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Dr Faisal Azim has clarified that the some proposals and maps of Faisalabad Master Plan are under process on govt level and this draft is not final so far.

The Faisalabad Master Plan is being framed by consultants of Usmani & Company under the supervision of Faisalabad Development Authority. He advised the stakeholders that the unapproved maps and proposals should not be followed until and unless the Faisalabad Master Plan draft is officially approved by the government.

He explained that the maps and proposals relating to Faisalabad Master Plan which are under discussion in the public are unauthenticated and concocted. He asked the investors, land owners, land developers, business community and other private business institutions not to make any future planning on the basis of unapproved and unauthenticated maps and proposals.

He informed that the Faisalabad Peri urban Structure Plan is being enforced in present while the Faisalabad Master Plan is not final and some proposals are being considered by the concerned authorities for finalisation of the draft. He gave opinion to avoid sale/ purchase of land and planning of economic/ commercial projects on the basis of unapproved maps and draft of Faisalabad Master Plan.

