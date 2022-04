KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (April 7, 2022).

======================================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ======================================================================================================================== As on: 07-04-2022 ======================================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ======================================================================================================================== JS Global Cap. D.J.M. Sec. D.G.Cement 90,000 68.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,000 68.50 JS Global Cap. D.J.M. Sec. Fatima Fertilizer 40,000 41.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 41.20 JS Global Cap. D.J.M. Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 180,000 33.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 180,000 33.60 Multiline Sec. Next Capital Pakistan Reinsurance 500,000 30.00 MRA Sec. N.U.A. Sec. 50,000 26.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 550,000 29.68 JS Global Cap. D.J.M. Sec. Pioneer Cement 65,000 71.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 71.20 JS Global Cap. D.J.M. Sec. Systems Ltd. 7,000 382.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 382.00 JS Global Cap. D.J.M. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 180,000 75.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 180,000 75.85 Topline Sec. Fortune Sec. United Bank Limited 51,000 136.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 51,000 136.15 ======================================================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,163,000 ========================================================================================================================

