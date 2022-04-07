ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU’s Von der Leyen to travel to Kyiv Friday

AFP 07 Apr, 2022

STOCKHOLM: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Kyiv on Friday to show Europe’s “unwavering support” for Ukraine in its fight against Russia, she said.

“The Ukrainian people deserve our solidarity. That’s why I will travel to Kyiv tomorrow,” she told reporters during a visit to Stockholm.

“I want to send a very strong message of unwavering support to the Ukrainian people and their brave fight for our common values”.

The EU had earlier this week announced that Von der Leyen would travel to Kyiv sometime “this week”, accompanied by EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell.

US Senate backs suspension of normal trade relations with Russia

The pair are to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, before attending the Stand Up For Ukraine event in Warsaw on Saturday.

Their visit is to come after one made last Friday by the speaker of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola – the first trip to Ukraine by the head of an EU institution since the war began.

The Czech, Polish and Slovenian prime ministers on March 15 visited Kyiv in the first trip by European Union leaders since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

Russia Ursula von der Leyen European Commission President KYIV Russian invasion

Comments

1000 characters

EU’s Von der Leyen to travel to Kyiv Friday

We will give a genuine surprise, not a fake one: Shehbaz Sharif

At emergency MPC meeting, SBP raises policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25%

Rupee continues to plummet, closes at over 188 against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall another $728mn

Economic and political turmoil: KSE-100 down 0.74%

ECP says 'free and fair' elections not possible until October 2022

Oil rises from 3-week low as supply concerns linger

Russia says Ukraine presented 'unacceptable' draft peace deal

India claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

US Treasury secretary calls for improved cryptocurrency rules

Read more stories