ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

AFP 07 Apr, 2022

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday claimed it foiled an attempted cyber-attack by Chinese hackers targeting its power distribution system near a frontier where the two countries are engaged in a military stand-off.

Ties between the world's two most populous nations are at a low ebb after a deadly skirmish in the Himalayan region of Ladakh that left at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead in 2020.

"Two attempts by Chinese hackers were made to target electricity distribution centres near Ladakh but were not successful," power minister R.K. Singh told reporters in New Delhi.

Singh added that India had deployed "defence systems" to counter such attacks.

New Delhi's claim came a day after US-based intelligence firm Recorded Future said suspected Chinese hackers had made at least seven attempts to target Indian power infrastructure in recent months.

The attacks targeted infrastructure "responsible for carrying out real-time operations for grid control and electricity dispatch", the group reported.

Space debris found in rural India likely from ‘China rocket’

"This targeting has been geographically concentrated... in north India, in proximity to the disputed India-China border in Ladakh."

Recorded Future said it had alerted Indian officials before publishing the report but did not specify the scale of the alleged attacks, nor whether they were successful.

China's foreign affairs ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian denied China had targeted Indian infrastructure with cyber-attacks.

"We firmly oppose and combat all forms of hacking in accordance with the law," Zhao said in Beijing during a Thursday press briefing.

"We will never support, encourage or condone such activities."

India cyberattack Chinese hackers power distribution system

Comments

1000 characters

India claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Supreme Court to announce verdict on deputy speaker's ruling at 7:30pm

Rupee continues to plummet, closes at over 188 against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall another $728mn

Economic and political turmoil: KSE-100 down 0.74%

ECP says 'free and fair' elections not possible until October 2022

Oil rises from 3-week low as supply concerns linger

US Treasury secretary to call for improved cryptocurrency rules

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among some Twitter employees

Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Read more stories