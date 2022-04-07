ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
WHO calls for access to Mariupol

AFP 07 Apr, 2022

LVIV: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday called for humanitarian access to Ukraine’s besieged city of Mariupol, and said over 90 attacks on health services had been confirmed in the war.

Speaking at a press conference in Lviv, WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge lamented that while health assistance had reached many “affected areas”, some were out of reach.

“It’s true some remain very difficult. I think a priority definitely, I think we all agree, would be Mariupol,” Kluge told reporters.

Located in a strategic southeastern spot between Russia-occupied Crimea and pro-Russian separatist regions in Ukraine’s east, Mariupol has been the scene of some of the fiercest assaults by Moscow’s forces.

Residents have spoken of utter devastation and dire conditions. The city’s population has shrunk from 400,000 before the conflict to around 120,000 today.

Ukraine seeks ‘ruinous’ sanctions on Russia as Europe hesitates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday accused Russia of blocking humanitarian access to the city to hide evidence of “thousands” of people killed there.

Kluge at the same time noted that the WHO had “delivered over 185 tonnes of medical supplies to the hardest hit areas of the country, reaching half-a-million people”.

The UN health agency also said it had confirmed 91 attacks on different health services, including supplies, ambulances and several hospitals.

“This is clearly a breach of international humanitarian law,” Kluge said, stressing that it was not the WHO’s mandate to attribute the attacks to actors and that they had only verified that the attacks had taken place.

The regional director also noted that “50 percent of Ukraine’s pharmacies are presumed closed and 1,000 health facilities are in proximity to conflict areas or changed areas of control”.

