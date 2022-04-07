ECP adjourns case against Faryal till May 10

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday adjourned till May 10 the case against Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Faryal Talpur seeking her disqualification from the legislative membership for allegedly concealing her assets.

A two-member ECP bench comprising of Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi heard the case petitioned by two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPAs: Arsalan Taj Hussain and Rabia Azfar.

The bench was scheduled to announce its verdict on Wednesday that was reserved earlier on the maintainability of the case. However, Talpur’s counsel Senator Farooq Naek did not appear in Wednesday hearing and he was represented by one of his associates.

Naek’s associate informed the bench that Naek was busy due to his commitments in Supreme Court, and sought adjournment in Talpur case. The case was the adjourned till May 10.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022