PARTLY FACETIOUS: Doodh ka doodh pani ka pani

“You know I couldn’t find out the origin of the proverb doodh ka doodh pani ka pani — the one most in use at present.”

“Ooops, just went on the internet and looked up this phrase in the Urdu English translation and do you want to know what the English translation was?”

“Milk, milk, water, water.”

“Ha ha, I guess you also went on the same webpage as I did. I guess it means separate the wheat from the chaff…”

“I’ll be damned if I have to stand in the queue in this heat during Ramazan to buy the fertilizer for my wheat crop so that I have a crop and then I can separate the chaff!”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Besides that’s not an accurate translation because it means separating the good from the bad…oh I see why as a Khanzadeh you zeroed in on that interpretation. But the actual meaning I reckon of doodh ka doodh pani ka pani means let the truth emerge…”

“I get as in our part of the world milkmen are known to mix it with water to increase volume for sale.”

“Right and need I add that even a milkman knows that it is volume that is the key and not just the price.?”

“What in the world do you mean?”

“Please tell Razak Dawood that, because he claims exports have risen and it’s all down to his excellent handling of the Commerce Ministry but we know that it is the price of our exports rather than volume…”

“Oh shush, besides he is nowhere to be seen…anyway you gotta stop being so literal. Learn the beauty of metaphysics.”

“Is it literal or figurative when you attack Farah and The Khan’s Wife…”

“That’s character assassination.”

“And the charge of traitors, being without a conscience and corrupt is not character assassination?”

“I suppose your definition of character assassination is not guilty till proven in a court of law. I see you are nodding so does that mean that we can assassinate the character of Nawaz Sharif and Daughter, convicted both?”

“Oh dear that reminds me of the villainous Rana character played by Amresh Puri.”

“You have lost me.”

“Rana sahib was seated next to the two scions of the Sharif family during their separate press conference the same day — Maryam and Hamza.”

“Was that running with the hare and hunting with the hound?”

“Though time will tell who is the hare and who the hound.”

“Hmmm, that’s kind of metaphysical statement I understand.”

