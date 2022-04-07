ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Iran to lay to rest cleric stabbed to death by suspected jihadist

AFP 07 Apr, 2022

TEHRAN: Iran was to hold a memorial service Wednesday for a Shia cleric stabbed to death a day earlier by a suspected Sunni extremist in the revered Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

The chief suspect in the bloody attack was named as Abdolatif Moradi, 21, an ethnic Uzbek who had entered Iran illegally via the Pakistani border a year ago, the Tasnim news agency reported.

Moradi had “worked in transport” in a poor city district and had been active on social media using pseudonyms including Abdolatif al-Salafi to “spread takfiri ideology and confront Shias”.

Imam Reza shrine Pakistani border Abdolatif Moradi

