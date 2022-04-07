ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Mexico’s president, a fierce press critic, offers benefits to journalists

Reuters 07 Apr, 2022

MEXICO CITY: President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said his government would channel a quarter of its publicity budget into paying for health insurance and pensions for poorer journalists, a move that may affect the income of Mexico’s traditional media.

The announcement came a day after a report by freedom of expression rights group Article 19 said that violence against the media rose by 85% in the first three years of Lopez Obrador’s administration in comparison to the same period under his predecessor.

Lopez Obrador has had a fractious relationship with critical news outlets, accusing many of the biggest names in domestic and foreign media of siding with his “conservative” adversaries. In 2019, he announced a 50% cut in government advertising spending.

Shortly before Lopez Obrador promised to provide about 750 million pesos ($37 million) for journalists, he launched another broadside against a prominent reporter who has published a series of critical stories about him, questioning his wealth.

The leftist leader said the new funds were earmarked for journalists who are often poorly paid and live precariously. “It’s unfortunate that many who work as journalists end up with nothing, without medical care, and we want to guarantee social security,” Lopez Obrador said.

The new program would be linked to Mexico’s social security institute and also cover journalists’ families, he added.

The plan could hit revenues at Mexico’s traditional media. In 2020, 10 large companies received some 52% of the entire government advertising budget, according to Article 19.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador health insurance pesos Mexico’s social securit

