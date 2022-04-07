ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
Gill accuses opposition of collaborating with external forces

Recorder Report 07 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former special assistant to Prime Minister on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has accused the opposition of collaborating with external forces to overthrow an elected government; “we have given proof of this to China, Russia and Turkey as well as to the National Security Council and independent media.”

He expressed these views while talking to the media at a PTI protest rally held here on Wednesday; he was flanked by PTI Punjab Information Secretary Musarat Jamshaid Cheema and PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood.

He further said that they have gathered outside the Punjab Assembly to protest against foreign interference in the country’s internal matters. He claimed that from the days of Changa Manga, the N-League is habitual of buying loyalties; their journey starts with General Jilani.

“Maryam Nawaz claims that there is nothing written in the letter, but today Russia, Turkey and China are saying that Imran Khan should not be removed in this manner. Maryam Nawaz herself is an expert in writing fake letters. She should know that this is not a ‘Qatari letter’, this is a real letter,” he added.

“Irony is that Maryam was asking for an explanation from the same army against whom Dawn leaks were released. On the one hand, she is abusing the army while on the other hand, she is apologizing to them,” he added.

Commenting on the current political situation in the province, he said everything is on sale in the Punjab Assembly. He disclosed that a female member of the Punjab Assembly, who was our employee, now says that the PPP is giving her a ticket of the National Assembly. “The Pakistan Peoples Party is politically weak in Punjab,” he added. He said Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari has sold his conscience to N-League in return for four assembly tickets; “We have withdrawn our support from him,” he added. “The Punjab Assembly will convene on April 16 and action will be taken against the opposition for committing vandalism in the House. None of our members will go to the Punjab Assembly today,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

