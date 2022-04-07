Galaxy Racer launches first-ever professional esports league

LAHORE: Galaxy Racer has announced the official launch of Pakistan’s first-ever professional esports league, the Supreme Galactic League.

The eSports League is set to be one of the most entertaining events in Pakistan and it will be the first time in the history of Pakistan that eight professional esports teams from across the country as well as other renowned names will compete against each other on the national stage.

Qualifiers for the event will be kicking-off this August with the final LAN tournament hosted in October. With a significant amount of prize pool, the League will see the best of the best battle it out to determine the ultimate champions of their respective games. The rounds will also be hosted in a closed arena to ensure a safe environment for all players and it will be live streamed online for fans.

Galaxy Racer is the market leaders in the esports industry, having signed MoU with Pakistan’s Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA) during the Dubai Expo 2020. Esports is the sport of the digital generation and with Pakistan’s majority of its population consisting of 65% of young people, esports and gaming is a promising upcoming industry for the country.

Fakhr-e-Alam, CEO of Galaxy Racer Pakistan said, “We are thrilled to announce the Supreme Galactic League. With more talent emerging and the esports ecosystem growing exponentially in Pakistan, Galaxy Racer aims to set a benchmark in the industry and show its commitment to provide a global platform for our players with the launch of this historic league.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022