Fraudulent transfer of vehicles: Punjab to carry out biometric verification of owners

LAHORE: In order to curb fraudulent transfer of 1000CC above vehicles through biometric, the Punjab Excise department has decided to carry out biometric verification of vehicle owners, said sources.

According to the sources, registration of those vehicles would be struck out of the system in case their owners do not comply with biometric verification within prescribed time limit.

Director Region-C Rana Qamar-ul-Hassan Sajjad said the department would start biometric verification by the end of the current month. Initially, he said, verification of 1000CC above vehicles would be carried out, which would be followed verification of below 1000CC vehicles. He said the objective of the exercise is to prepare data bank of vehicles and the citizens could visit Excise or NADRA offices for their biometric verification.

