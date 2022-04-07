ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 07 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 107,807 tonnes of cargo comprising 78,599 tonnes of import cargo and 29,208 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 78,599 comprised of 26,704 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,724 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 49,171 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 29,208 tonnes comprised of 26,003 tonnes of containerized cargo, 500 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,375 tonnes of Rice and 330 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 3448 containers comprising of 1167 containers import and 2281 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 300 of 20’s and 394 of 40’s loaded while 73 of 20’s and 03 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 297 of 20’s and 681 of 40’s loaded containers while 78 of 20’s and 272 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 03 ships namely, Stolt Argon, Dongli and Jolly Quarzo have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly 07 ships namely, Vissai Vct 05, Hansa Roternburg, Ocean Crown, Sea Ambition, TS Dubai, Baltic Bridge and EL Tethys have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 08 ships namely, Sea Ploeg, Diamond T, BW Thames, MT Lahore, MT Shalamr, SSL Brahmputra and Hilda were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three more ships, Lana, Umm Bab and Dalmacija left the Port on Wednesday morning, while two more ships, Birte Selmer and MSC Sariska are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo Handling remained upward trend at the Port on Tuesday where a cargo volume of 226,368tonnes, comprising 169,957 tonnes imports cargo and 56,411 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,194 Containers (2,194 TEUs Imports and 3,000 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them an oil tanker, “Gao Cheng 2” & another ship, “SN Harmony” Carrying Palm oil and Gernal Cargo are expected to take berths at LCT and MW-2 on Wednesday, 06th April-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

