LIBOR interbank offered rates
07 Apr, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (April 6, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.32614 0.32757 0.33171 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.44600 0.45743 0.46757 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.96657 1.00600 1.00600 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.47486 1.49971 1.49971 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.22786 2.20300 2.22786 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
