LIBOR interbank offered rates
07 Apr, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (April 5, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.32757 0.32786 0.33171 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.42857 0.44943 0.46757 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.96900 0.99629 1.00600 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.49271 1.49271 1.49971 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.20143 2.19886 2.20300 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
