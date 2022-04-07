ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (April 5, 2022)....
07 Apr, 2022

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (April 5, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     0.32757   0.32786   0.33171   0.05425
Libor 1 Month       0.42857   0.44943   0.46757   0.07263
Libor 3 Month       0.96900   0.99629   1.00600   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       1.49271   1.49271   1.49971   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        2.20143   2.19886   2.20300   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Libor 3 Month Libor 6 Month Libor 1 Week libor rate

Comments

1000 characters

LIBOR interbank offered rates

‘199 MPAs support Hamza’

Sindh PA adopts resolution against NA deputy speaker’s ruling on no-trust motion

SC likely to rule today on Imran blocking his own ouster

PPRA board accords approval: MoU signed in compliance with IMF’s conditions

Benami properties in capital: Investigation hits a snag

Caretaker setup empowered to procure new loans

Partial clearance of dues: Govt approves Rs182bn for GPPs

Cement exports: Manufacturers, revenue collection, FX reserves affected badly by decline

Cabinet okays repurposing of Rs5bn aid to Afghanistan

FTO’s judgement: LTO Karachi, carmaker agree on refund mechanism

Read more stories