ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says it handed UN nuclear watchdog documents on undeclared sites

AFP 06 Apr, 2022

TEHRAN: Iran on Wednesday said it has sent documents on its undeclared nuclear facilities to the UN atomic watchdog, bringing it a step closer to reviving its 2015 nuclear accord.

Iran has restricted some inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which had previously called on Tehran to resolve questions surrounding the previous presence of nuclear material at undeclared sites.

“We provided on March 20 the documents that we had to send to the IAEA,” said Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran.

He added in a news conference that “most likely, the agency’s representatives will come to Iran to review the responses and then prepare their final report”.

An agreement that was reached between Iran and the IAEA in March “seeks to resolve the issues regarding four sites”, Eslami said.

“The ambiguity over one of the locations has been resolved so far, and we are hopeful that (outstanding issues concerning) the other three sites will be closed” by June 21, he added.

Iran says agreement in Vienna nuclear talks ‘close’

On March 5, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi visited Iran and said the agency and Tehran had agreed on an approach for resolving issues crucial to reviving the country’s nuclear accord with world powers.

Eslami’s remarks come as talks in Vienna to restore the 2015 deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have been on pause for nearly a month.

The deal gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme to guarantee that Tehran could not develop a nuclear weapon – something it has always denied wanting to do.

But the US unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018 and reimposed biting economic sanctions, prompting Iran to begin rolling back on its own commitments the following year.

The negotiations that started about a year ago involve Iran as well as France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China directly, and the United States indirectly.

But talks were halted on March 11 after Russia demanded guarantees that Western sanctions imposed following its invasion of Ukraine would not damage its trade with Iran.

Days later, Moscow said it had received the necessary guarantees, but the impasse has continued as Tehran and Washington have traded accusations over the causes of the delay.

Iran IAEA UN nuclear watchdog

Comments

1000 characters

Iran says it handed UN nuclear watchdog documents on undeclared sites

Another day, another record low: Rupee crosses 186 against US dollar

No-confidence motion dismissal: Supreme Court again adjourns hearing

President asks ECP to propose dates for elections

Shehbaz rejects former CJP Gulzar Ahmed's name for interim prime minister

Amid low volume, KSE-100 inches higher

PTI submits no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly deputy speaker

Fazl announces countrywide protest against govt's 'unconstitutional measures'

SBP receives 20 applications for digital bank licences

India BPCL buys 2 million barrels of Russian Urals for May loading

Cut in prices of petrol, diesel: PM’s relief package termed ‘unsustainable’

Read more stories