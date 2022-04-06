ANL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
ASC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.33 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.94%)
BOP 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
FFL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
FNEL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.22%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.07%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.21%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
TPL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.84%)
TREET 32.71 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.22%)
TRG 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.48%)
UNITY 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
WAVES 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.49%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
YOUW 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,402 Increased By 10.9 (0.25%)
BR30 15,702 Increased By 60.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,101 Increased By 173.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 16,837 Increased By 83.4 (0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia's central bank sees underlying inflation picking up

Reuters 06 Apr, 2022

SYDNEY: Australia's central bank said on Wednesday it was seeing more evidence that underlying inflation pressures are gathering steam, amid signs that wages were picking up amid very tight labour markets.

Appearing before a parliamentary committee, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Michele Bullock said the bank had changed its policy outlook to reflect those pressures and would be revising higher its forecasts for inflation.

Australia’s central bank holds rates, drops ‘patient’ pledge

At its April Board meeting on Tuesday, the RBA dropped a previous pledge to be "patient" on policy, fuelling market speculation it could raise interest rates as early as June.

Reserve Bank of Australia Australia's central bank Michele Bullock

Comments

1000 characters

Australia's central bank sees underlying inflation picking up

President asks ECP to propose dates for elections

‘Threat letter’: SC urged to summon intelligence chiefs

Second phase of CPEC: Chinese shelve investment plans due to political uncertainty

Cut in prices of petrol, diesel: PM’s relief package termed ‘unsustainable’

UAE defers $2bn debt payment on govt’s request

Treason charges levelled by PM against opposition: Shehbaz asks COAS, ISI DG to share ‘evidence’ if there’s any

Disclosure of confidential information: Independent directors of companies barred

Debt stocks jump 10pc to Rs42.76trn in 8 months

PSX introduces Sahulat Account

Five locally-produced steel goods Minimum value of supply increased

Read more stories