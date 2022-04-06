Attacks on Muslims: Curfew extended in Rajasthan

NEW DELHI: Curfew was extended till Thursday in Karauli district of Indian state of Rajasthan amid continued victimization of Muslims by Hindutva forces.

The state government ordered extension of curfew till Thursday and also imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Karauli district. The internet service was also shut down in the district.

The curfew was imposed in the district after activists of Hindutva organizations including Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bajrang Dal launched attacks on Muslims, burnt their houses, shops and other properties on Saturday.