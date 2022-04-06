ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.74%)
BOP 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.86%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
TELE 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
WAVES 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,392 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,642 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 43,928 Increased By 26 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,753 Increased By 16.6 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘PTI spokesmen should show patience’

Recorder Report 06 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Secretary General Shoaib Siddiqui has said that Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan, Shahbaz Gill and other spokesmen of PTI should show patience; adding “the party has just started”.

Responding to the criticism levelled against PTI senior leader Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday, Siddiqui said Aleem Khan has many secrets about Imran Khan with evidence and more secrets will be disclosed with time that will expose the true nature of Imran Khan.

“Fayyaz Chauhan is only speaking nonsense; everybody knows that what he did in Alhamra and other places,” he added.

Siddiqui pointed out that Aleem Khan had started his struggle for the party on October 30, 2011, the day when the PTI’s Minar-e-Pakistan rally was held, and no one can match the efforts that he rendered for the party in the last 10 years. “Fayyaz Chauhan should have known that my responsibility was to only organise ‘jalsas’ while all the payments were made from the party’s account, and no one raised an objection of even one rupee,” he added.

He clarified that Aleem Khan did not take anything from the party while his opponents appreciated his contribution to the party. “Aleem Khan twice resigned from the post of Punjab senior minister on principle, which is a clear example of his clean intentions,” he added.

He asked Shahbaz Gill to tell everyone about partners in the River Ravi projects and who financially benefited from a commercial project on Ferozepur Road. “Shahbaz Gill, Fayyaz Chauhan and other spokespersons should know their limitations and refrain from levelling baseless allegations otherwise they will have to face more embarrassment,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI spokesmen Shoaib Siddiqui PTI Punjab Secretary General

Comments

1000 characters

‘PTI spokesmen should show patience’

‘Threat letter’: SC urged to summon intelligence chiefs

Second phase of CPEC: Chinese shelve investment plans due to political uncertainty

Cut in prices of petrol, diesel: PM’s relief package termed ‘unsustainable’

UAE defers $2bn debt payment on govt’s request

Treason charges levelled by PM against opposition: Shehbaz asks COAS, ISI DG to share ‘evidence’ if there’s any

Disclosure of confidential information: Independent directors of companies barred

Debt stocks jump 10pc to Rs42.76trn in 8 months

PSX introduces Sahulat Account

Five locally-produced steel goods Minimum value of supply increased

NPCC alerts govt: Fuel paucity may severely hit power plant operations

Read more stories