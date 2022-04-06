‘PTI spokesmen should show patience’

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Secretary General Shoaib Siddiqui has said that Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan, Shahbaz Gill and other spokesmen of PTI should show patience; adding “the party has just started”.

Responding to the criticism levelled against PTI senior leader Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday, Siddiqui said Aleem Khan has many secrets about Imran Khan with evidence and more secrets will be disclosed with time that will expose the true nature of Imran Khan.

“Fayyaz Chauhan is only speaking nonsense; everybody knows that what he did in Alhamra and other places,” he added.

Siddiqui pointed out that Aleem Khan had started his struggle for the party on October 30, 2011, the day when the PTI’s Minar-e-Pakistan rally was held, and no one can match the efforts that he rendered for the party in the last 10 years. “Fayyaz Chauhan should have known that my responsibility was to only organise ‘jalsas’ while all the payments were made from the party’s account, and no one raised an objection of even one rupee,” he added.

He clarified that Aleem Khan did not take anything from the party while his opponents appreciated his contribution to the party. “Aleem Khan twice resigned from the post of Punjab senior minister on principle, which is a clear example of his clean intentions,” he added.

He asked Shahbaz Gill to tell everyone about partners in the River Ravi projects and who financially benefited from a commercial project on Ferozepur Road. “Shahbaz Gill, Fayyaz Chauhan and other spokespersons should know their limitations and refrain from levelling baseless allegations otherwise they will have to face more embarrassment,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022