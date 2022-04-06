Fesco CEO to hold e-court on facebook

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr. Bashir Ahmed will hold an E-Court (Open Court) on facebook here on 7th April (Thursday).

The open court would start at 10:30am and FESCO chief would listen the electricity related complaints till 12:30pm.

The electricity consumers belonging to 8 districts of FESCO jurisdiction including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar can contact FESCO Chief through facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOOFFICIAL/ and FESCO Chief Executive will issue orders on spot for the redressal of consumers complaints.

