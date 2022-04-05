ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.74%)
BOP 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.86%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
TELE 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
WAVES 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,392 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,642 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 43,928 Increased By 26 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,753 Increased By 16.6 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper reaches four-week peak on supply concerns

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Copper prices touched a four-week high on Tuesday as a fall in output from top producer Chile and pressure for more sanctions on Russia, another large producer, raised supply risks.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.2% at $10,445 a tonne in official trading after reaching $10,580, near last month’s record high of $10,845.

The metal used in power and construction is up around 7% this year after rising around 25% in 2020 and 2021.

“Chilean copper production was incredibly low in February,” said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann, while noting a rise in the fees smelters are charging to refine ore suggests supply is still reasonably abundant.

LME copper dips as dollar firms; volumes thin on China holiday

Prices should remain high or rise further, before falling towards year end, Briesemann said.

Chile: Chile’s copper production fell by 7.5% in February to 394,700 tonnes, the government said.

Charges: China’s top copper smelters raised their floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper concentrate in the second quarter by 14%, sources said last week.

Sanctions: The European Commission will propose sweeping new sanctions against Russia, including banning imports of coal, wood, chemicals and other products worth about 9 billion euros ($9.86 billion) a year, an EU source said.

Industrial metals are not subject to sanctions. Russia produced about 3.5% of the world’s refined copper last year.

Zinc: On-warrant inventories of zinc in LME-registered warehouses fell to 64,025 tonnes from 130,000 tonnes in mid-March, highlighting fears of tight supply.

Some smelters in Europe have been forced by high power prices to cut production. LME zinc was down 2.3% at $4,269 a tonne but is up around 20% this year having reached a record high in March.

Outbreak: Authorities in China, the biggest metals consumer, extended a lockdown in Shanghai to cover 26 million people. The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted some industries but many traders expect government stimulus to support growth.

Nickel: Global nickel smelting activity climbed in March, data from satellite surveillance showed.

Prices: LME aluminium was down 0.2% at $3,440 a tonne, nickel rose 1.4% to $33,725, lead fell 0.3% to $2,406 and tin was up 0.7% at $44,475.

Copper prices LME copper Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Copper reaches four-week peak on supply concerns

During 2022: Pakistan to import 32.7mn barrels of crude under Saudi Fund Programme

SC again adjourns hearing against no-confidence motion dismissal

KSE-100 trades in narrow range amid lack of clarity

Have not received any letter regarding caretaker PM: Shehbaz Sharif

Punjab Assembly session to elect new CM adjourned till April 16

Oil extends rally as EU considers more Russia sanctions

US blocks Russia from paying debt with dollars held in US banks: Treasury

Ahead of no-confidence vote, Kuwait's government resigns

Saudi Arabia raises May crude prices globally, Asia at record levels

FCA adjustment for Feb: Nepra approves Rs1.29 hike for K-Electric

Read more stories