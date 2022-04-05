Red Cross team ‘released’ after being blocked on way to Mariupol: Ukrainian deputy PM

LVIV: A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been released after being stopped during an attempt to reach the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol and held in nearby Manhush, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

“After negotiations, they were released during the night and sent to Zaporizhzhia,” said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, referring to a nearby city.