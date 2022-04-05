PM says opposition part of ‘international conspiracy’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the opposition wanted to come to power before election for appointment of its own people in important offices including the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to influence the next general elections.

The prime minister said he decided to directly answer the people’s questions on Monday due to the current situation in the country.

The prime minister responding to the telephone calls of citizens stated that the opposition has been part of the international conspiracy to remove him through vote of no confidence. He said that Rs20-25 billion have been distributed to buy the vote of those elected on the tickets of his party. He further stated that some five weeks ago the drama of no confidence vote was started against him but its planning was done months before.

He said that the opposition was demanding election for the last three and a half years on the premise that the present government was not only selected but was also incompetent. Now when the government has announced the election, the opposition has approached the Supreme Court for restoration of the National Assembly.

He said that the opposition was to come to power before the election to give itself NRO-II and dismantle the NAB, besides appointing people in the Election Commission and other important offices to influence the elections. He said that the opposition also wanted to undo the right of vote to the overseas Pakistanis and the EVMs.

The prime minister announced that he would hold a protest in Red Zone against the foreign conspiracy hatched in connivance with the opposition to remove him.

He said that his party would also win the next election in Sindh province because people of rural Sindh are facing poverty, whereas, Karachi has also been left behind. He said that the local government system with directly elected Nazims is the only solution to the problems of big cities including Karachi. He also vowed to award tickets to the party’s loyal and old workers in the next election instead of electables because he had bitter experience of being blackmailed during the last three years.

The prime minister said that he wants friendship with the US and not the relationship of a beggar and a master. He said those who have been part of the conspiracy should not only be disqualified for life time but also put behind bars.

He said that time would prove the performance of former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

