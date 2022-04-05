ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.31%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
AVN 86.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.43%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.38%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.78%)
GTECH 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.39%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.56%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.42%)
MLCF 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-5.23%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.07%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-8.05%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.07%)
TELE 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TPL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.43%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.3%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.18%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.39%)
WAVES 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.31%)
BR100 4,394 Decreased By -138.1 (-3.05%)
BR30 15,660 Decreased By -689.4 (-4.22%)
KSE100 43,902 Decreased By -1158.6 (-2.57%)
KSE30 16,737 Decreased By -451.5 (-2.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM says opposition part of ‘international conspiracy’

Zaheer Abbasi 05 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the opposition wanted to come to power before election for appointment of its own people in important offices including the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to influence the next general elections.

The prime minister said he decided to directly answer the people’s questions on Monday due to the current situation in the country.

The prime minister responding to the telephone calls of citizens stated that the opposition has been part of the international conspiracy to remove him through vote of no confidence. He said that Rs20-25 billion have been distributed to buy the vote of those elected on the tickets of his party. He further stated that some five weeks ago the drama of no confidence vote was started against him but its planning was done months before.

He said that the opposition was demanding election for the last three and a half years on the premise that the present government was not only selected but was also incompetent. Now when the government has announced the election, the opposition has approached the Supreme Court for restoration of the National Assembly.

Imran ‘astonished’ by PDM’s reaction to call for general elections

He said that the opposition was to come to power before the election to give itself NRO-II and dismantle the NAB, besides appointing people in the Election Commission and other important offices to influence the elections. He said that the opposition also wanted to undo the right of vote to the overseas Pakistanis and the EVMs.

The prime minister announced that he would hold a protest in Red Zone against the foreign conspiracy hatched in connivance with the opposition to remove him.

He said that his party would also win the next election in Sindh province because people of rural Sindh are facing poverty, whereas, Karachi has also been left behind. He said that the local government system with directly elected Nazims is the only solution to the problems of big cities including Karachi. He also vowed to award tickets to the party’s loyal and old workers in the next election instead of electables because he had bitter experience of being blackmailed during the last three years.

The prime minister said that he wants friendship with the US and not the relationship of a beggar and a master. He said those who have been part of the conspiracy should not only be disqualified for life time but also put behind bars.

He said that time would prove the performance of former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan National Assembly ECP ‘international conspiracy’

Comments

1000 characters

PM says opposition part of ‘international conspiracy’

Afghan transit trade: SBP defers certain requirements till Dec 31st

Jul-Mar trade deficit widens 70.1pc

Proceedings of NSC meeting: Bilawal urges ISPR to clarify

EFF programme: 7th review to remain pending till formation of new govt: IMF

Imran proposes name of Justice Gulzar as caretaker PM

Shehbaz refuses to respond to president’s letter

Deal with IMF: PSDP faces grim prospect of major cut

Govts, businesses ‘lying’ on climate efforts: UN

‘Now or never’ to avoid climate catastrophe, warns UN

17p GST, non-payment of refunds: Pharma sector warns of shortage of lifesaving drugs

Read more stories