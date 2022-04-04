Imran ‘astonished’ by PDM’s reaction to call for general elections

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that he was astonished by the reaction of joint opposition including Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) over his decision to call early polls.

In a tweet, Imran Khan said: “Astonished by reaction of PDM to our calling for general elections. They have been crying hoarse about how our govt has failed & lost support of the people”.

The statement from the Imran Khan came after opposition cried foul after the government dissolved assemblies and called early elections as no-confidence motion to oust the prime minister was dismissed by the National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri.

“So why the fear of elections now? Democrats go to the people for support,” tweeted Imran Khan.

In a follow-up tweet, Imran Khan asked the opposition parties to accept his decision of snap elections rather than being part of a foreign conspiracy for regime change; and indulging in blatant purchasing of loyalties thereby destroying our nation’s moral fibre.

In response, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a tweet, said: “Your coup attempt will not succeed. Early elections were our demand not yours. No confidence, electoral reforms, early free and fair elections is our long stated goal.”

He said that the assemblies cannot be dissolved if there is a no-confidence motion pending against the prime minister or custodian of the house.

“Can’t end the session without voting on the NCM [no-confidence motion]. Today you proved you are nothing but a tiny little dictator whose ego is more important than our Constitution. We proved we are ready to vote you out of parliament & will vote you out in elections,” Bilawal tweeted.

Bilawal asked the prime minister that if opposition’s NCM was part of a ‘global conspiracy’ “then why did you implement this supposed conspiracy by unconstitutionally trying to dissolve parliament and call early elections”.

