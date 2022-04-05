Akeel Bilgrami honoured with Sitara-e-Imtiaz

KARACHI: Architect Syed Akeel Bilgrami received the prestigious Sitara–e-Imtiaz from the president of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, honouring his contributions in the field of architecture and design since 1972.

Twice elected President of the Institute of Architects Pakistan (IAP), the national body of Professional Architects in Pakistan, Bilgrami is also the first Pakistani to be elected Chairman of the prestigious Architects Regional Council Asia (ARCASIA), the 21-nation premier body of architects of Asia.

