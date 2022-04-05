Health facilities: Sehat Kahani signs MoU with Railways ministry

KARACHI: Sehat Kahani has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Railways, government of Pakistan and Pakistan Railways.

The signing ceremony was attended by Secretary/Chairman Pakistan Railways, government of Pakistan, Khalid Gardezi.

Under the MoU, Sehat Kahani will provide round-the-clock access to qualified healthcare professionals through its network of 7,000 plus expert doctors to 70,000 plus current and 150,000 retired employees of Pakistan Railways, along with their families.

Under the partnership, Sehat Kahani would also create specialized packages for Pakistan Railways’ passengers through “On The Go” clinics at all major railway stations of Pakistan where Pakistan Railways will provide on ground infrastructure level support, facilitation in staff training, and creating visibility for Sehat Kahani’s spectrum of digital health services among its employees as well as beneficiaries.

This MOU will mark the first of its kind public private partnership between the Ministry of Railways/Pakistan Railways and Sehat Kahani that will have long term impact on the health and wellbeing of millions of travelers, and Pakistan Railways workers.

The MOU signing ceremony was attended by the dignitaries of Sehat Kahani, Ministry of Railways and Pakistan Railways. The MOU was signed between Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram, CEO Sehat Kahani and Mr. Imran Hayat Khan, Director General Operations, Ministry of Railways.

Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram, on this prestigious occasion said “We are extremely humbled and feel privileged to partner with an institution that has always been serving the nation. We look forward to providing the best of services to the employees and travelers of Pakistan Railways and will hope to expand this collaboration over the years.”

Imran Hayat Khan said that this initiative will not only help us provide quality care to our employee base and passengers but will also help us understand their health issues and do long term strategic planning for their health and wellbeing.

Gracing the occasion, Khalid Gardezi said that using technology and innovation is extremely needed to fill the gap of access to healthcare to our employees as well as millions of passengers to trust our services. We wish that this collaboration goes a long way to benefit our country and its countrymen.

Sehat Kahani’s resolve in democratizing health care for all in Pakistan using a network of qualified doctors and innovative technology will be strengthened by this collaboration.

