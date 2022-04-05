ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
Resettlement compensation: TransKarachi holds cheque distribution ceremony

Press Release 05 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Trans-Karachi, a public sector company established and owned by the government of Sindh hosted a cheque distribution ceremony on the 30th of March to provide resettlement compensation to small businesses and vendors whose business have been impacted by the project before cut-off date.

The government of Sindh commenced construction work of the landmark project with a vision to provide quality public transit facilities to the people of Karachi earlier in March this year.

While distributing cheques, the CEO of TransKarachi Wasif Ijlal said, “TransKarachi, takes deep pride in initiating this project for the people of Karachi. Once constructed, the Karachi Red Line BRT will directly benefit 1.5 million people and provide a state-of-the-art transport system which is fast, affordable, comfortable and safe. The project will also create thousands of jobs which will help facilitate the economy of Pakistan. Our support to you does not end here, this is your project, and we will continue to support you and your families in other ways to ensure a smooth transitioning journey for your livelihood earning and restoration.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

