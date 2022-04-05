ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.31%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
AVN 86.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.43%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.38%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.78%)
GTECH 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.39%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.56%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.42%)
MLCF 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-5.23%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.07%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-8.05%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.07%)
TELE 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TPL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.43%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.3%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.18%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.39%)
WAVES 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.31%)
BR100 4,394 Decreased By -138.1 (-3.05%)
BR30 15,660 Decreased By -689.4 (-4.22%)
KSE100 43,902 Decreased By -1158.6 (-2.57%)
KSE30 16,737 Decreased By -451.5 (-2.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Nawaz Sharif is an open book

“Clever as a fox or dumb as a doormat?” “Fox is an animal and doormat has no life, it is an article produced...
Anjum Ibrahim 05 Apr, 2022

“Clever as a fox or dumb as a doormat?”

“Fox is an animal and doormat has no life, it is an article produced by man…”

“And it is an article placed on the threshold of a house…”

“Not in panahgahs and the houses of the poor and…”

“Wow use of such metaphoric language when I had you pegged for being too literal all the time? I say hail to you! You have argued like someone with a PhD which I know you don’t have so a fake PhD.”

“I love Montecito — it’s a posh place and I would have you know that Price harry and Meghan Markle also live there.”

“Ah two dissidents!”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“So you reckon clever as a fox?”

“Well let’s put it this way had Nawaz Sharif invoked the article on loyalty to the state and identified himself as the state then he too…”

“Hey back off he was convicted and that’s when he left the PM position.”

“Law is about precedence and isn’t Panama a foreign state where Mossack Fonseka is headquartered?”

“Yes, but…”

“And wasn’t their account hacked by a team of was it German journalists? I tell you Germans have never liked Nawaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif knew this so that was tantamount to regime change and…”

“And you know that how?”

“I have it on good authority that he moved all his accounts from Germany to…”

“Hush, anyway I agree Nawaz Sharif is an open book, as is The Khan, its Zardari sahib who is the wily one.”

“Well can you please tell the two who are open books to occasionally change the page cause the other readers wait for a while for them to change the page and when they don’t they buy their own copies to finish the book.”

“Oh dear but I would like to make two observations.”

“Shush, the matter is in the courts so…”

“I am not going to make a statement that may be sub judice silly — but given that…”

“It’s better left unsaid whatever you wanted to say.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Nawaz Sharif Zardari PARTLY FACETIOUS The Khan PM position

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Nawaz Sharif is an open book

Afghan transit trade: SBP defers certain requirements till Dec 31st

Jul-Mar trade deficit widens 70.1pc

Proceedings of NSC meeting: Bilawal urges ISPR to clarify

EFF programme: 7th review to remain pending till formation of new govt: IMF

Imran proposes name of Justice Gulzar as caretaker PM

Shehbaz refuses to respond to president’s letter

Deal with IMF: PSDP faces grim prospect of major cut

Govts, businesses ‘lying’ on climate efforts: UN

‘Now or never’ to avoid climate catastrophe, warns UN

17p GST, non-payment of refunds: Pharma sector warns of shortage of lifesaving drugs

Read more stories