PARTLY FACETIOUS: Nawaz Sharif is an open book

“Clever as a fox or dumb as a doormat?”

“Fox is an animal and doormat has no life, it is an article produced by man…”

“And it is an article placed on the threshold of a house…”

“Not in panahgahs and the houses of the poor and…”

“Wow use of such metaphoric language when I had you pegged for being too literal all the time? I say hail to you! You have argued like someone with a PhD which I know you don’t have so a fake PhD.”

“I love Montecito — it’s a posh place and I would have you know that Price harry and Meghan Markle also live there.”

“Ah two dissidents!”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“So you reckon clever as a fox?”

“Well let’s put it this way had Nawaz Sharif invoked the article on loyalty to the state and identified himself as the state then he too…”

“Hey back off he was convicted and that’s when he left the PM position.”

“Law is about precedence and isn’t Panama a foreign state where Mossack Fonseka is headquartered?”

“Yes, but…”

“And wasn’t their account hacked by a team of was it German journalists? I tell you Germans have never liked Nawaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif knew this so that was tantamount to regime change and…”

“And you know that how?”

“I have it on good authority that he moved all his accounts from Germany to…”

“Hush, anyway I agree Nawaz Sharif is an open book, as is The Khan, its Zardari sahib who is the wily one.”

“Well can you please tell the two who are open books to occasionally change the page cause the other readers wait for a while for them to change the page and when they don’t they buy their own copies to finish the book.”

“Oh dear but I would like to make two observations.”

“Shush, the matter is in the courts so…”

“I am not going to make a statement that may be sub judice silly — but given that…”

“It’s better left unsaid whatever you wanted to say.”

