BOARD MEETINGS
05 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited 05-04-2022 11:00
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd 05-04-2022 11:00
K-Electric Limited 05-04-2022 11:00
Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd 06-04-2022 14:00
Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd 06-04-2022 11:00
Dadabhoy Sack Limited 07-04-2022 11:30
Dadex Eternit Limited 07-04-2022 11:00
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd 07-04-2022 10:30
Progressive Insurance Company Ltd 08-04-2022 14:00
First Punjab Modaraba 08-04-2022 12:00
NetSol Technologies Ltd 11-04-2022 12:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-04-2022 14:30
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 26-04-2022 11:00
=========================================================
