BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 05 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited         05-04-2022    11:00
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd                05-04-2022    11:00
K-Electric Limited                    05-04-2022    11:00
Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd      06-04-2022    14:00
Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd      06-04-2022    11:00
Dadabhoy Sack Limited                 07-04-2022    11:30
Dadex Eternit Limited                 07-04-2022    11:00
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd             07-04-2022    10:30
Progressive Insurance Company Ltd     08-04-2022    14:00
First Punjab Modaraba                 08-04-2022    12:00
NetSol Technologies Ltd               11-04-2022    12:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd           26-04-2022    14:30
Fauji Cement Company Ltd              26-04-2022    11:00
=========================================================

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Bhanero Textile Mills Limited Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd

