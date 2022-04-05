KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Bhanero Textile Mills Limited 05-04-2022 11:00 Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd 05-04-2022 11:00 K-Electric Limited 05-04-2022 11:00 Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd 06-04-2022 14:00 Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd 06-04-2022 11:00 Dadabhoy Sack Limited 07-04-2022 11:30 Dadex Eternit Limited 07-04-2022 11:00 Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd 07-04-2022 10:30 Progressive Insurance Company Ltd 08-04-2022 14:00 First Punjab Modaraba 08-04-2022 12:00 NetSol Technologies Ltd 11-04-2022 12:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-04-2022 14:30 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 26-04-2022 11:00 =========================================================

