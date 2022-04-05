Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
05 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Avanceon Limited 31.12.2021 10% 25% 1,021.110 3.98 29.04.2022 22.04.2022
(Unconsolidated) Year End Bonus Shares 03.30.P.M. to
AGM 29.04.2022
Avanceon Limited 30.06.2021 1,600.093 6.63 - -
(Consolidated) Year End
JS Global Capital 28.04.2022 21.04.2022 (*)
Limited 11.00.A.M. to
AGM 28.04.2022
===============================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.
