KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Avanceon Limited 31.12.2021 10% 25% 1,021.110 3.98 29.04.2022 22.04.2022 (Unconsolidated) Year End Bonus Shares 03.30.P.M. to AGM 29.04.2022 Avanceon Limited 30.06.2021 1,600.093 6.63 - - (Consolidated) Year End JS Global Capital 28.04.2022 21.04.2022 (*) Limited 11.00.A.M. to AGM 28.04.2022 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.

