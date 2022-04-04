ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.31%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
AVN 86.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.43%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.38%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.78%)
GTECH 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.39%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.56%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.42%)
MLCF 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-5.23%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.07%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-8.05%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.07%)
TELE 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TPL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.43%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.3%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.18%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.39%)
WAVES 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.31%)
BR100 4,394 Decreased By -138.1 (-3.05%)
BR30 15,660 Decreased By -689.4 (-4.22%)
KSE100 43,902 Decreased By -1158.6 (-2.57%)
KSE30 16,737 Decreased By -451.5 (-2.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

7th review of EFF: IMF says will enquire over programme engagement with new govt

  • Says will engage on policies on macroeconomic stability with new administration in Pakistan
BR Web Desk 04 Apr, 2022

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that it will engage on policies to promote macroeconomic stability once a new government is formed, a statement that comes as Pakistan moves towards a caretaker setup after the dissolution of the National Assembly on Sunday.

Pakistan had been in talks with the IMF over the seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). However, the current political upheaval has prompted the IMF to say that it will enquire about intentions vis-a-vis program engagement once the new government is formed.

"The Fund looks forward to continue its support to Pakistan," said an IMF statement on Monday.

"And once a new government is formed, we will engage on policies to promote macroeconomic stability, and enquire about intentions vis-a-vis program engagement. There is no concept of suspension within IMF programs."

Also read: Macroeconomic stability: IMF, govt discuss new initiatives

IMF Extended Fund Facility EFF 7th review

Comments

1000 characters

7th review of EFF: IMF says will enquire over programme engagement with new govt

PM Imran to lead PTI’s protest against 'foreign conspiracy' to topple his govt

Dismissal of no-confidence motion: CJP adjourns hearing until Tuesday afternoon

PM Imran nominates former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as interim prime minister

President seeks name of caretaker PM from Imran, Shehbaz

Russia to resume flights with 52 'friendly' countries including Pakistan, PM says

Russia maintains gas deliveries as Europe moots fresh sanctions

Oil jumps toward $108 as supply fears persist despite reserves release

Sri Lanka's president seeks unity government to solve economic crisis

Musk discloses 9.2% stake in Twitter, share price soars

Read more stories