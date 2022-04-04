7th review of EFF: IMF says will enquire over programme engagement with new govt

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that it will engage on policies to promote macroeconomic stability once a new government is formed, a statement that comes as Pakistan moves towards a caretaker setup after the dissolution of the National Assembly on Sunday.

Pakistan had been in talks with the IMF over the seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). However, the current political upheaval has prompted the IMF to say that it will enquire about intentions vis-a-vis program engagement once the new government is formed.

"The Fund looks forward to continue its support to Pakistan," said an IMF statement on Monday.

"And once a new government is formed, we will engage on policies to promote macroeconomic stability, and enquire about intentions vis-a-vis program engagement. There is no concept of suspension within IMF programs."

