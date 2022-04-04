PM Imran nominates former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as interim prime minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated former Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed for the post of caretaker Prime Minister, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry announced in a Twitter post.

The minister wrote that the decision was taken after the approval of the PTI's core committee.

The development comes hours after President Arif Alvi asked the Leader of the House [PM Imran] and the Leader of the Opposition, Shehbaz Sharif, of the outgoing assembly to suggest two names for the post.

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the National Assembly and the Cabinet under Article 58(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan and ordered fresh elections in the country, on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

President seeks name of caretaker PM from Imran, Shehbaz

Following the development, the Cabinet Division de-notified the prime minister.

“Consequent upon dissolution of the National Assembly by the president of Pakistan, in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs’ SRO No. 487(1)/2022, dated 3rd April, 2022, Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi ceased to hold the Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect,” stated the notification from the Cabinet Division.

Meanwhile, the President House stated that Imran Khan will continue as the Prime Minister till the appointment of a caretaker prime minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.