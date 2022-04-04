ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
UK’s Truss to visit Poland, calling for tougher sanctions on Russia

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will visit Poland on Monday to call for tougher sanctions on Russia, her office said, as major western countries work together to ramp up the pressure on President Vladimir Putin and end the conflict in Ukraine.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is yet to show he is serious about diplomacy. A tough approach from the UK and our allies is vital to strengthen Ukraine’s hand in negotiations,” Truss said.

“Britain has helped lead the way with sanctions to cripple the Putin war machine. We will do more to ramp up the pressure on Russia and we will keep pushing others to do more.”

Truss is due to meet Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in Poland’s capital Warsaw later today and her Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau on Tuesday.

Russia sanctions could be eased with peace, guarantees: UK’s Truss

Britain, a former European Union member, has coordinated with international allies to impose sanctions on key Russian industries and Moscow’s wealthy elites with the aim of crippling its economy in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Truss will head to Brussels later this week for talks with G7 and NATO allies, the statement added.

