Palm rises after three-day slide, weaker crude weighs

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday after declining for three straight sessions to hit a six-week low, as markets tracked rival Chicago soyoil’s gains at the end of last week.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 125 ringgit, or 2.25%, to 5,691 ringgit ($1,349.54) a tonne in early trade.

Fundamentals

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March rose 7.2% to 1,331,400 tonnes from February, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Friday.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.1% after rising 1.8% in the previous session.

Palm oil may test support at 5,606 ringgit

The Dalian exchange was closed for a public holiday.