ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.45%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.59%)
ASL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.86%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.28%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.03%)
FNEL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.98%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.92%)
GGL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.55%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.4%)
MLCF 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.06%)
PACE 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.76%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.52%)
PTC 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.51%)
SNGP 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.69%)
TELE 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.95%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.61%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 32.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.72%)
TRG 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-4.32%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.14%)
WAVES 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.14%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.99%)
BR100 4,402 Decreased By -129.9 (-2.87%)
BR30 15,703 Decreased By -647.3 (-3.96%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By -985 (-2.19%)
KSE30 16,805 Decreased By -383.4 (-2.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Palm rises after three-day slide, weaker crude weighs

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday after declining for three straight sessions to hit a six-week low, as markets tracked rival Chicago soyoil’s gains at the end of last week.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 125 ringgit, or 2.25%, to 5,691 ringgit ($1,349.54) a tonne in early trade.

Fundamentals

  • Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March rose 7.2% to 1,331,400 tonnes from February, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Friday.

  • Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.1% after rising 1.8% in the previous session.

Palm oil may test support at 5,606 ringgit

The Dalian exchange was closed for a public holiday.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Oil prices extended losses as investors eyed the release of supplies from strategic reserves from consuming nations, while a truce in Yemen could ease supply disruption concerns in the Middle East.

  • Weaker crude futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • Palm oil may break a support at 5,512 ringgit per tonne, and fall into 5,246-5,384 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

