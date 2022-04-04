ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.59%)
ASL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.71%)
AVN 88.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.58%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.03%)
FNEL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.98%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.92%)
GGL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.67%)
GTECH 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.51%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.91%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.4%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.19%)
PACE 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.76%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.77%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.52%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.51%)
SNGP 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.62%)
TELE 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.95%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.61%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 32.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.57%)
TRG 75.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-4.41%)
UNITY 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.7%)
WAVES 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.14%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.78%)
YOUW 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.99%)
BR100 4,402 Decreased By -129.5 (-2.86%)
BR30 15,688 Decreased By -662.1 (-4.05%)
KSE100 44,078 Decreased By -983 (-2.18%)
KSE30 16,811 Decreased By -377.5 (-2.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Batiste wins album honor, Zelenskiy makes appeal at Grammys

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

LAS VEGAS: Multi-genre artist Jon Batiste won album of the year and R&B duo Silk Sonic took two of the top honors at a Grammy awards ceremony that featured a surprise appeal for support from wartime President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine.

Batiste landed the night’s biggest prize for “We Are,” an album inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I believe this to my core - there is no best musician, best artist, best dancer, best actor,” Batiste said.

“The creative arts are subjective I just put my head down and I work on the craft every day.”

Silk Sonic, featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak, claimed the song and record of the year awards for their 1970s inspired hit “Leave the Door Open.”

“We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point,” joked Paak as the pair accepted the second honor. Olivia Rodrigo, the 19-year-old singer of heartbreak ballad “drivers license,” was crowned best new artist. “This is my biggest dream come true. Thank you so much!” Rodrigo said as she held her trophy.

Midway through the ceremony, host Trevor Noah introduced a video message from Zelenskiy, who contrasted the joy found through music to the devastation caused by Russia’s invasion of his country more than a month ago.

“What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people,” Zelenskiy, wearing a green t-shirt, said in a hoarse voice.

Stars roll dice for Grammys gold as Vegas hosts music’s best

“Fill the silence with your music,” he added. “Support us in any way you can. Any, but not silence.”

The remarks preceded a John Legend performance that featured two Ukrainian musicians and a Ukrainian poet.

The highest honors in music were postponed from January during a spike in COVID-19 cases and moved from Los Angeles to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Thousands of spectators packed the venue, a contrast to last year’s scaled-down outdoor event. Winners were chosen by some 11,000 voting members of the Recording Academy. Noah urged the audience to think of the evening as “a concert where we are handing out awards.”

“We are going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths,” Noah added, a jab about last Sunday’s Oscars slap by actor Will Smith, who told comedian Chris Rock not to mention his wife’s name.

Winners were chosen by some 11,000 voting members of the Recording Academy.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy Jon Batiste Grammys

Comments

1000 characters

Batiste wins album honor, Zelenskiy makes appeal at Grammys

Political turmoil leads to bloodbath at PSX, KSE-100 down 1,000 points

Imran Khan to remain in office till caretaker’s appointment

Cabinet Div de-notifies Imran as PM

Ex-governor Sarwar assails his sacking ‘late at night’

President dissolves NA on PM’s advice

Army not involved in politics: ISPR

Opposition jolted by deputy speaker’s ruling

Export-oriented sector: MoF for linking subsidies to higher growth

Kremlin warns West: rouble-for-gas scheme is the ‘prototype’

Public order must be maintained: SC

Read more stories