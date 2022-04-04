ANL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.5%)
ASC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.69%)
ASL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.43%)
AVN 89.49 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.41%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FFL 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.8%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
GGGL 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.77%)
GGL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.99%)
GTECH 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.7%)
HUMNL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.63%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.17%)
MLCF 34.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.4%)
PACE 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.47%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PRL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.14%)
PTC 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.19%)
TELE 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.46%)
TPL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.2%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.81%)
TREET 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-4.6%)
TRG 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-3.42%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.1%)
WAVES 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.72%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.78%)
YOUW 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.19%)
BR100 4,445 Decreased By -86.6 (-1.91%)
BR30 15,880 Decreased By -470 (-2.87%)
KSE100 44,350 Decreased By -710.3 (-1.58%)
KSE30 16,934 Decreased By -254.7 (-1.48%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Moyes against idea of Champions League spot for ‘Big Six’ FA Cup winners

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

West Ham United manager David Moyes said he does not agree with proposals that would see only ‘Big Six’ clubs who win the FA Cup qualify for the Champions League, and that all teams should receive equal opportunities.

The Telegraph reported on Sunday that FA Cup winners could potentially qualify for the Champions League from 2024 under new rules being considered by UEFA, but only if the clubs have a record of success in European competition.

The report said the proposals will see the two extra places in a new 36-team Champions League awarded on the basis of coefficients - the formula UEFA uses to measure historic success in the competition.

“We talk about being inclusive in football, that means to give all the teams the opportunity to get there,” Moyes told reporters after Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win over Everton. “If a smaller side won it, we’d expect to be treated the same way,” he added.

“Maybe if I was at a top-six regular, would I want that? I don’t think most people see that as the correct format to go. It should be on merit.”

Liverpool Women win second tier title to return to WSL

Moyes’ team are sixth in the Premier League on 51 points after 31 matches, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game less. They host Olympique Lyonnais in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.

