ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.31%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
AVN 86.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.43%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.38%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.78%)
GTECH 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.39%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.56%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.42%)
MLCF 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-5.23%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.07%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-8.05%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.07%)
TELE 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TPL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.43%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.3%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.18%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.39%)
WAVES 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.31%)
BR100 4,394 Decreased By -138.1 (-3.05%)
BR30 15,660 Decreased By -689.4 (-4.22%)
KSE100 43,902 Decreased By -1158.6 (-2.57%)
KSE30 16,737 Decreased By -451.5 (-2.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil jumps toward $108 as supply fears persist despite reserves release

Reuters Updated 04 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Oil jumped over 3% on Monday toward $108 a barrel as the release of strategic reserves by consuming nations failed to eliminate supply fears arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the lack of an Iranian nuclear deal.

The invasion in February heightened supply concerns that were already underpinning prices. Sanctions imposed on Russia and buyers' avoidance of Russian oil have already led to a drop in output and raised fears of larger losses.

"Will the release of barrels from strategic reserves fill a shortfall caused by sanctions and buyer aversion to Russian oil? In a word, no," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Brent crude was up $3.19, or 3.1%, at $107.58 a barrel by 1334 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained $3.46, or 3.5%, to $102.73. Both contracts were down more than $1 earlier in the session.

Crude dropped by about 13% last week after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a record U.S. oil reserves release and as International Energy Agency members committed to further tapping reserves. Crude had hit $139 last month, its highest level since 2008.

Oil prices headed for weekly loss, but stay well above $100/bbl

"The massive release of 1 million barrels per day over a period of six months in the United States alone is likely to ensure that the oil market is no longer acutely undersupplied in the second and third quarters," Commerzbank's Carsten Fritsch wrote in a report.

Oil also gained support from a pause in talks in Vienna to revive the Iran nuclear deal, which would allow a lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil. Iran on Monday blamed the United States for the halt.

Downward pressure came from a truce in Yemen, which could ease threats to supply in the Middle East.

The United Nations has brokered a two-month truce between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group aligned with Iran for the first time in the seven-year conflict. Saudi oil facilities have come under Houthi attack during the fighting.

Crude Oil Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate crude US Energy Department

Comments

1000 characters

Oil jumps toward $108 as supply fears persist despite reserves release

Political upheaval: KSE-100 suffers 1,250-point fall even as participation remains thin

PM Imran to lead PTI’s protest against 'foreign conspiracy' to topple his govt

Dismissal of no-confidence motion: CJP adjourns hearing until Tuesday afternoon

PM Imran nominates former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as interim prime minister

President seeks name of caretaker PM from Imran, Shehbaz

Russia to resume flights with 52 'friendly' countries including Pakistan, PM says

Russia maintains gas deliveries as Europe moots fresh sanctions

Sri Lanka's president seeks unity government to solve economic crisis

Musk discloses 9.2% stake in Twitter, share price soars

Read more stories