ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.8%)
ASC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.69%)
ASL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.57%)
AVN 89.49 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.41%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FFL 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.8%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
GGGL 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.77%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.93%)
GTECH 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.7%)
HUMNL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.63%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.17%)
MLCF 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.38%)
PACE 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.18%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PRL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.14%)
PTC 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.19%)
TELE 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.95%)
TPL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.2%)
TPLP 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.33%)
TREET 32.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-4.63%)
TRG 76.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-3.37%)
UNITY 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.23%)
WAVES 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.72%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.19%)
BR100 4,447 Decreased By -85.5 (-1.89%)
BR30 15,883 Decreased By -467.1 (-2.86%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By -696.9 (-1.55%)
KSE30 16,941 Decreased By -247.1 (-1.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s factory activity slowed in March, optimism at two-year low

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

BENGALURU: India’s factory activity expanded at a slower pace in March as rising prices meant new orders and output grew at their weakest rate since September, according to a survey released on Monday that also showed optimism at a two-year low.

The survey provides the latest evidence the recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy is slowing.

Hikes in oil prices, primarily driven by uncertainties around the Russia-Ukraine war, have already taken a toll on consumer spending - the biggest contributor to GDP growth.

Compiled by S&P Global, the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index declined to 54.0 in March from 54.9 in February. However, it has remained above the 50-level separating growth from contraction for nine straight months.

Despite that decline, the sector had its best annual fiscal year performance since FY 2011/12.

“Manufacturing sector growth in India weakened at the end of fiscal year 2021/22, with companies reporting softer expansions in new orders and production,” noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global.

China’s factory activity shrinks as Covid hits economy

“The slowdown was accompanied by an intensification of inflationary pressures, although the rate of increase in input costs remained below those seen towards the end of 2021.”

Sub-indexes tracking new orders and output were at six-month lows and foreign demand contracted for the first time since June 2021, highlighting a weakening global economic recovery and a slowdown in China.

But factories increased headcount for the first time in four months.

Still, rising cost pressures remained one of the main concerns as firms faced a faster increase in input prices last month, forcing them to transfer some of that burden to consumers.

Output prices rose at the quickest rate in five months.

“For now, demand has been sufficiently strong to withstand price hikes, but should inflation continue to gather pace we may see a more significant slowdown, if not an outright contraction in sales,” added De Lima.

“Companies themselves appeared very concerned about price pressures, which was a key factor dragging down business confidence to a two-year low.”

Like other major economies, India is experiencing a persistent surge in inflation due to elevated supply disruptions and a jump in oil prices - the biggest component of the country’s imports.

India's factory activity

Comments

1000 characters

India’s factory activity slowed in March, optimism at two-year low

Cabinet Div de-notifies Imran as PM

Ex-governor Sarwar assails his sacking ‘late at night’

President dissolves NA on PM’s advice

Army not involved in politics: ISPR

Opposition jolted by deputy speaker’s ruling

Export-oriented sector: MoF for linking subsidies to higher growth

Kremlin warns West: rouble-for-gas scheme is the ‘prototype’

Public order must be maintained: SC

Omar Sarfraz Cheema takes oath as Punjab Governor

Ukraine accuses Russia of civilian ‘massacre’; Russia denies this

Read more stories