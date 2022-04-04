ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
Army not involved in politics: ISPR

Nuzhat Nazar 04 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar on Sunday said the army is not involved in politics.

“Army has nothing to do with the political process,” he clarified responding to a question about the institution’s involvement in the events.

The DG ISPR’s clarification on the ongoing political situation came after the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was dismissed by the National Assembly’s deputy speaker and the NA was dissolved by President Arif Alvi.

A military official while talking to Business Recorder said that the military is apolitical. When asked about the recent couple of meetings of COAS General Qamar Bajwa with PM Imran Khan, and whether military knew about the government’s plan regarding dissolving the assembly, he said these were political and legal things and the government did not discuss them with the military.

He reiterated that military has nothing to do with what happened in the National Assembly today.

All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: SC

In a brief address to the nation after the no-confidence motion was rejected, the premier congratulated the nation and said that the nation should prepare for the next elections. The next elections, under the Constitution, will be held within a period of 90 days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ISPR NA PM Imran Khan Pak Army DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar COAS General Qamar Bajwa

