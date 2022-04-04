Zardari vows to tackle all challenges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari reached on Sunday the Parliament House to take part in voting on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister. Answering a question put to him by a journalist in the Parliament House, former president Asif Ali Zardari said that all crises would be tackled.

“Will there be any crisis as a result of collective resignations?” asked a journalist from PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari. “We will tackle all the crises,” said the former president in a brief answer.

It merits a mention here that the lower house is all set to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence on Sunday (today). Meanwhile, Asif Zardari reached in the Assembly Hall and surprisingly met with PTI federal ministers including Shaukat Tarin and Hammad Azhar.