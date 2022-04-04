Science Club UoT organises various scientific sessions

KARACHI: The Science Club University of Turbat (UoT) organized various scientific sessions. Dr Abdul Hafeez Laghari, a senior Scientific Officer and Deputy Quality Manager at Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), Karachi was the resource person of the scientific sessions.

The scientific sessions of first and second day were chaired by Dr Naeemullah, Dean, Faculty of Science and Engineering and Dr Haneef Ur Rehman, Associate Professor, respectively. The sessions were attended by the students and scholars of M.Phil, Master and BS programs.

During the scientific sessions, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Laghari provided detailed information regarding PCSIR laboratory, its functions and different sections. He also underscored various opportunities and facilities that the students of University of Turbat can avail there at PCSIR.

Different ongoing and future PSDP projects were also discussed during the sessions to encourage the students and research scholars to pursue a research career ahead. He also briefed the participants about the internship opportunities and procedures of submission of applications for internships at PCSIR. He offered the students and researchers of Turbat University to send their research sample to PCSIR for characterization.

During the session, the participants were briefed regarding Career Counseling and developing standard CV according to the job requirements. The participants were also informed regarding pattern and score requirements of different international tests including GRE, TOEFL and ILETS for availing fellowship and scholarship to pursue higher and advanced studies abroad.

