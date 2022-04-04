ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
Science Club UoT organises various scientific sessions

Press Release 04 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The Science Club University of Turbat (UoT) organized various scientific sessions. Dr Abdul Hafeez Laghari, a senior Scientific Officer and Deputy Quality Manager at Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), Karachi was the resource person of the scientific sessions.

The scientific sessions of first and second day were chaired by Dr Naeemullah, Dean, Faculty of Science and Engineering and Dr Haneef Ur Rehman, Associate Professor, respectively. The sessions were attended by the students and scholars of M.Phil, Master and BS programs.

During the scientific sessions, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Laghari provided detailed information regarding PCSIR laboratory, its functions and different sections. He also underscored various opportunities and facilities that the students of University of Turbat can avail there at PCSIR.

Different ongoing and future PSDP projects were also discussed during the sessions to encourage the students and research scholars to pursue a research career ahead. He also briefed the participants about the internship opportunities and procedures of submission of applications for internships at PCSIR. He offered the students and researchers of Turbat University to send their research sample to PCSIR for characterization.

During the session, the participants were briefed regarding Career Counseling and developing standard CV according to the job requirements. The participants were also informed regarding pattern and score requirements of different international tests including GRE, TOEFL and ILETS for availing fellowship and scholarship to pursue higher and advanced studies abroad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

