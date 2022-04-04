ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
Peshawar wins 6th Khyber Zalmi T-20 Cricket Trophy for blind 2022

PESHAWAR: The 6th Khyber Zalmi Blind Cricket tournament was concluded. Peshawar won the 6th Khyber zalmi T-20...
Recorder Report 04 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: The 6th Khyber Zalmi Blind Cricket tournament was concluded.

Peshawar won the 6th Khyber zalmi T-20 cricket Trophy for the blind 2022.

According to details, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment Anwar Zeb Khan participated as chief guest in the final match and closing ceremony of the 6th Khyber Zalmi Blind Cricket tournament played at Islamia College Cricket Ground Peshawar.

The final was played between Peshawar Cricket Club of the Blind (PCCB) and Islamabad Cricket Club of the Blind (ICCB) in which the former beat the latter by 39 runs.

Peshawar won the 6th Khyber zalmi T-20 cricket Trophy for the blind 2022. Peshawar won the Toss and elected to bat first. PCCB scored 224 in 20 overs for the loss of 4 wickets, Sanaullah was excellent with the bat and scored a special knock of 110 runs. From Islamabad Anees javed, Hasnain Shamim, Yasir took 1 wicket each. In reply Peshawar restricted Islamabad to 185 in 20 overs and took 6 wickets of the chasing side.

Akmal Hayat scored 73 and was the top performer from Islamabad. Naeemullah, Kazimullah and Sanaullah were amongst the wickets with one each.

Vice Chancellor Islamia College Dr Gul Majeed, Director Social Welfare Khalid Iqbal, Director Sports Saleem Raza, Assistant director Zakir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Asghar Khan and PCCB Cabinet were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

