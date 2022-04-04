ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
Pakistan

Patrol Police registers 462 cases, seizes illegal weapons

Press Release 04 Apr, 2022

FAISALABAD: On the direction of SP Patrol Police Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal, performance report for March 2022 was released. According to which so far Patrol Police has registered 462 cases under various provisions.

Of these, 463 accused were arrested. These include six fugitives and an advertisement wanted by the police in various cases. Illegal weapons 02 Kalashnikovs, 15 pistols, 01 gun and 181 bullets and cartridge were recovered from the arrested suspects.

Among the drugs seized were 01 kg 368 grams of hashish, 191 liters of alcohol, and 240 grams of opium and 160 kg of dead meat.

Police also seized 11 motorcycles and 01 tractor trolley. Meanwhile, action was taken against 264 people for speeding on the highway.

Patrolling police responded immediately and provided first aid to 1107 people. Similarly, setting a great example of duty recognition, 07 missing children were reunited with their families and 02 encroachments were removed while conducting operation against encroachments.

SSP Patrolling Police Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal appreciated the performance of Patrolling Police and directed to improve it further.



